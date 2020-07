Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Available for move in after September 1st. Minimum household gross income to qualified for this house is $6000 per month. Almost brand new home, beautiful open floor plan . Open floor plan , gorgeous kitchen, granite counter and SS appliances, energy efficient. Walking distance to AMC theater, and shopping center. Minutes from highway I30. Close to Six flag of Texas and UTA. Huge back yard with cover patio. No refrigerator and No section 8