All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8305 Indian Bluff Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8305 Indian Bluff Trail
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

8305 Indian Bluff Trail

8305 Indian Bluff Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8305 Indian Bluff Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers an abundance of natural light, with carpeted, wood and tile flooring, a fireplace and two car garage. This home is available now for a self-guided tour. Please call Brittny at 254-300-7315 with any questions and to schedule your showing today.
FIRST MONTH FREE***

***The month that can be free is the month you call, text, email or see a house and is based on the date of that communication or viewing. Call for more details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail have any available units?
8305 Indian Bluff Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8305 Indian Bluff Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Indian Bluff Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Indian Bluff Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail offers parking.
Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail have a pool?
No, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail have accessible units?
No, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Indian Bluff Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Indian Bluff Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University