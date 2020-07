Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and cozy home with open floor plan in HEB ISD school district. Great four bedrooms and two baths, master bath is newly remodeled with modern tiles and vanities with beautiful shower! Come see this fabulous home! Located in an established neighborhood with quick access and close to shopping. Owner pays for Front and Back Yard Maintenance - All Furnished house - Utilities included