Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and clean 3 bedroom with fresh interior paint, new carpet and new tile in the kitchen, entry and hall. There is a built in office space conveniently located right next to the master bathroom. Home features open concept living. The home has split bedrooms, large entry and 2 car garage. The master has a separate garden tub and shower and nice size walk in closet. You will not want to miss out on this one!