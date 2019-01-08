8108 Hosta Way

Amenities

Updated 4-2-2 in Hulen Heights. New vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new counter tops, new Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, new lighting, new frameless shower door in master bath and fresh paint. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 1 year lease at $1795 month and 2 year lease at $1745 month. Pets approved on individual basis with a $400 non-refundable deposit. Great community pool, playground, and HOA recreation facilities. Great location near Chisholm Trail Tollway. Available now and ready to move in!