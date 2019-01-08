All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8108 Hosta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8108 Hosta Way
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:44 AM

8108 Hosta Way

8108 Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8108 Hosta Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Updated 4-2-2 in Hulen Heights. New vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new counter tops, new Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, new lighting, new frameless shower door in master bath and fresh paint. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 1 year lease at $1795 month and 2 year lease at $1745 month. Pets approved on individual basis with a $400 non-refundable deposit. Great community pool, playground, and HOA recreation facilities. Great location near Chisholm Trail Tollway. Available now and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Hosta Way have any available units?
8108 Hosta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8108 Hosta Way have?
Some of 8108 Hosta Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 Hosta Way currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Hosta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Hosta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Hosta Way is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Hosta Way offer parking?
No, 8108 Hosta Way does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Hosta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Hosta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Hosta Way have a pool?
Yes, 8108 Hosta Way has a pool.
Does 8108 Hosta Way have accessible units?
No, 8108 Hosta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Hosta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8108 Hosta Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University