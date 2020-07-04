All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:40 PM

806 NW 14th Street

806 Northwest 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 Northwest 14th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a study is located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, TCU, Texas Wesleyan and the Fort Worth Stockyards. This home has new appliances and GRANITE in the kitchen as well as stackable washer and dryer hookups. Refrigerator INCLUDED! This home also has new HARDWOOD floors throughout as well as a 1 car detached garage. Study could be 3rd bedroom. You don't want to miss this opportunity to rent in a great area! Each adult over 18 must apply online. All info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 NW 14th Street have any available units?
806 NW 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 NW 14th Street have?
Some of 806 NW 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 NW 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 NW 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 NW 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 806 NW 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 806 NW 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 806 NW 14th Street offers parking.
Does 806 NW 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 NW 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 NW 14th Street have a pool?
No, 806 NW 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 NW 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 806 NW 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 NW 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 NW 14th Street has units with dishwashers.

