806 NW 14th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a study is located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth, TCU, Texas Wesleyan and the Fort Worth Stockyards. This home has new appliances and GRANITE in the kitchen as well as stackable washer and dryer hookups. Refrigerator INCLUDED! This home also has new HARDWOOD floors throughout as well as a 1 car detached garage. Study could be 3rd bedroom. You don't want to miss this opportunity to rent in a great area! Each adult over 18 must apply online. All info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.