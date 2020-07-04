All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8034 Doreen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8034 Doreen Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:35 PM

8034 Doreen Ave

8034 Doreen Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8034 Doreen Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This great duplex has so much charm and an even greater location close to schools. Lots of space in home and fresh new style. Ceramic tile and carpet, laundry conveniently located off the kitchen, electric appliances in the kitchen, and a privacy rear fence. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BWAGKX81ff&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8034 Doreen Ave have any available units?
8034 Doreen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8034 Doreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8034 Doreen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 Doreen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8034 Doreen Ave offer parking?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8034 Doreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 Doreen Ave have a pool?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8034 Doreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 Doreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8034 Doreen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8034 Doreen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University