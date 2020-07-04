8029 Julie Ave

Amenities

Available 07/04/19 3-2-1 Duplex 1,100 sq ft - very well maintained!! - Property Id: 27894



Very nice large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex. Located 1 minute south of I-30 off of Cherry Lane in Fort Worth. Stained concrete floors, carpeted bedrooms. Refrigerator with ice maker and filtered ice, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove top oven, full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Garbage disposal. Pantry. Fenced back yard with outside gate entrance, as well as entry door from master bedroom. Garage door opener with remote. Wood faux blinds in living room. LED lighting and LED bulbs throughout. Dogs are OK - up to 2 (65# max each) No cats. Pet fee and pet rent additional - contact for details. Nice clean and well kept property. Must have fair credit, no recent evictions, no criminal history. Application done online.

