Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:27 AM

8029 Julie Ave

8029 Julie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8029 Julie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/04/19 3-2-1 Duplex 1,100 sq ft - very well maintained!! - Property Id: 27894

Very nice large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex. Located 1 minute south of I-30 off of Cherry Lane in Fort Worth. Stained concrete floors, carpeted bedrooms. Refrigerator with ice maker and filtered ice, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove top oven, full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Garbage disposal. Pantry. Fenced back yard with outside gate entrance, as well as entry door from master bedroom. Garage door opener with remote. Wood faux blinds in living room. LED lighting and LED bulbs throughout. Dogs are OK - up to 2 (65# max each) No cats. Pet fee and pet rent additional - contact for details. Nice clean and well kept property. Must have fair credit, no recent evictions, no criminal history. Application done online.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27894
Property Id 27894

(RLNE4977278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8029 Julie Ave have any available units?
8029 Julie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8029 Julie Ave have?
Some of 8029 Julie Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8029 Julie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8029 Julie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 Julie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8029 Julie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8029 Julie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8029 Julie Ave offers parking.
Does 8029 Julie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 Julie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 Julie Ave have a pool?
No, 8029 Julie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8029 Julie Ave have accessible units?
No, 8029 Julie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 Julie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8029 Julie Ave has units with dishwashers.

