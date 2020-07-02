All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8021 Colbi Lane

8021 Colbi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Colbi Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Colbi Lane have any available units?
8021 Colbi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Colbi Lane have?
Some of 8021 Colbi Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Colbi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Colbi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Colbi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Colbi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8021 Colbi Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Colbi Lane offers parking.
Does 8021 Colbi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Colbi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Colbi Lane have a pool?
No, 8021 Colbi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Colbi Lane have accessible units?
No, 8021 Colbi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Colbi Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Colbi Lane has units with dishwashers.

