7933 Bermejo Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful, recently-updated home is nestled in the sought after Eastbrook Addition of Fort Worth! Boasting 3 BR and 2 BA, this home has large family room with corner fireplace, nice-sized kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining area and great sized bedrooms! Gorgeous French doors lead to the fenced-in, incredible backyard - perfect for relaxing! Schedule to view this great home today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.