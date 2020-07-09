All apartments in Fort Worth
7933 Bermejo Rd.

7933 Bermejo Road · No Longer Available
Location

7933 Bermejo Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful, recently-updated home is nestled in the sought after Eastbrook Addition of Fort Worth! Boasting 3 BR and 2 BA, this home has large family room with corner fireplace, nice-sized kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining area and great sized bedrooms! Gorgeous French doors lead to the fenced-in, incredible backyard - perfect for relaxing! Schedule to view this great home today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. have any available units?
7933 Bermejo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7933 Bermejo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7933 Bermejo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7933 Bermejo Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7933 Bermejo Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. offer parking?
No, 7933 Bermejo Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7933 Bermejo Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. have a pool?
No, 7933 Bermejo Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7933 Bermejo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7933 Bermejo Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7933 Bermejo Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7933 Bermejo Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

