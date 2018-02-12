All apartments in Fort Worth
7916 Teal Drive
7916 Teal Drive

7916 Teal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7916 Teal Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Light and bright 3 bed 2 bath home in great condition with wood flooring throughout, frieze carpet, nickel hardware throughout, refreshed kitchen, and much much more. Open floor plan and split master bedroom design perfect for family living and entertaining. Great family neighborhood, Keller schools, close to groceries, shopping, and easy access to highways for work commute. Showings to start November 1st, no exceptions and property will be available by November 15th for move-in. Pets are considered case by case. Please email or contact agent through online portal for quickest response for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Teal Drive have any available units?
7916 Teal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Teal Drive have?
Some of 7916 Teal Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Teal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Teal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Teal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 Teal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7916 Teal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7916 Teal Drive offers parking.
Does 7916 Teal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Teal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Teal Drive have a pool?
No, 7916 Teal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Teal Drive have accessible units?
No, 7916 Teal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Teal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 Teal Drive has units with dishwashers.

