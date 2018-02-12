7916 Teal Drive

Amenities

Light and bright 3 bed 2 bath home in great condition with wood flooring throughout, frieze carpet, nickel hardware throughout, refreshed kitchen, and much much more. Open floor plan and split master bedroom design perfect for family living and entertaining. Great family neighborhood, Keller schools, close to groceries, shopping, and easy access to highways for work commute. Showings to start November 1st, no exceptions and property will be available by November 15th for move-in. Pets are considered case by case. Please email or contact agent through online portal for quickest response for questions.