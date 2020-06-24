All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:17 PM

7816 Meadowlark Dr

7816 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7816 Meadowlark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine 5 bedrooms 4 baths.Home bright and clean - Property Id: 115851

Pristine 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, in quiet community, with great neighborsHome is bright & clean. Two-story home is located in Southwest Fort Worth, minutes away from clear fork mall, shopping and Dining.Beautiful formal dining & living rooms. The kitchen is large with lots of windows, New Island with new 5 burner cooktop, tile floors, looks out to a peaceful backyard. Large living room with fireplace & parquet floors. Spacious master with large master bath, jetted tub, two walk-in closets & shower. Four additional bedrooms & game room (or living room) on second floor. Two A/C units and a Rain Soft whole home water filtration system. Alarm ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115851p
Property Id 115851

(RLNE5263568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Meadowlark Dr have any available units?
7816 Meadowlark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7816 Meadowlark Dr have?
Some of 7816 Meadowlark Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 Meadowlark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Meadowlark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Meadowlark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Meadowlark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Meadowlark Dr offer parking?
No, 7816 Meadowlark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7816 Meadowlark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Meadowlark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Meadowlark Dr have a pool?
No, 7816 Meadowlark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Meadowlark Dr have accessible units?
No, 7816 Meadowlark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Meadowlark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Meadowlark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

