7816 Meadowlark Dr

Amenities
Pristine 5 bedrooms 4 baths.Home bright and clean - Property Id: 115851
Pristine 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, in quiet community, with great neighborsHome is bright & clean. Two-story home is located in Southwest Fort Worth, minutes away from clear fork mall, shopping and Dining.Beautiful formal dining & living rooms. The kitchen is large with lots of windows, New Island with new 5 burner cooktop, tile floors, looks out to a peaceful backyard. Large living room with fireplace & parquet floors. Spacious master with large master bath, jetted tub, two walk-in closets & shower. Four additional bedrooms & game room (or living room) on second floor. Two A/C units and a Rain Soft whole home water filtration system. Alarm ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115851p
Property Id 115851
(RLNE5263568)