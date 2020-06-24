7816 Meadowlark Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine 5 bedrooms 4 baths.Home bright and clean - Property Id: 115851



Pristine 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, in quiet community, with great neighborsHome is bright & clean. Two-story home is located in Southwest Fort Worth, minutes away from clear fork mall, shopping and Dining.Beautiful formal dining & living rooms. The kitchen is large with lots of windows, New Island with new 5 burner cooktop, tile floors, looks out to a peaceful backyard. Large living room with fireplace & parquet floors. Spacious master with large master bath, jetted tub, two walk-in closets & shower. Four additional bedrooms & game room (or living room) on second floor. Two A/C units and a Rain Soft whole home water filtration system. Alarm ready

