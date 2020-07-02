Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

7772 Teal Drive Available 07/06/19 4/2/2 with Office KISD - This home with rear entry garage is located on a beautiful tree lined street in Keller ISD. The home is an open concept with the master, laundry room, and office located downstairs. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and the 2nd bath. The heart of the home is the large tiled den with wood burning fireplace that is open to the spacious kitchen and breakfast nook. The back yard is large and has a covered patio, large storage and grassy area. This home is walking distance to beautifully maintained city parks, bike paths, and jogging trails.



(RLNE2146153)