As they say, Location, Location, Location! Close to I-35 and Basswood; this home is just minutes away from freeway access for commuting and Alliance Gateway for shopping and entertainment. 3 BD, 2 BA. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Open Floor Plan and WB Fireplace for those cool nights ahead. Award winning Keller ISD. Community Pool and Playground, Large open Patio in Backyard; plenty of Grass Area for kids to play. Welcome Home!