All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7700 Creekmoor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7700 Creekmoor Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7700 Creekmoor Dr

7700 Creekmoor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7700 Creekmoor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living area, and his and her walk in closets and sinks in master bathroom - plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specialized247.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7700-creekmoor-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7700-creekmoor-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr have any available units?
7700 Creekmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7700 Creekmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Creekmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Creekmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 Creekmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr offer parking?
No, 7700 Creekmoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Creekmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 7700 Creekmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 7700 Creekmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 Creekmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 Creekmoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 Creekmoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University