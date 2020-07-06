All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7601 Novella Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7601 Novella Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7601 Novella Drive

7601 Novella Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7601 Novella Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex located in SW Ft. Worth. Easy clean wood like vinyl plank flooring throughout! Granite counter tops and tile back-splash! Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and built in over the range microwave included. Small fenced backyard - One small pet allowed under 30 lbs on case by case basis-no aggressive breeds. Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Novella Drive have any available units?
7601 Novella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Novella Drive have?
Some of 7601 Novella Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Novella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Novella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Novella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 Novella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7601 Novella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Novella Drive offers parking.
Does 7601 Novella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Novella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Novella Drive have a pool?
No, 7601 Novella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Novella Drive have accessible units?
No, 7601 Novella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Novella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Novella Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University