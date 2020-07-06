7601 Novella Drive

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex located in SW Ft. Worth. Easy clean wood like vinyl plank flooring throughout! Granite counter tops and tile back-splash! Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and built in over the range microwave included. Small fenced backyard - One small pet allowed under 30 lbs on case by case basis-no aggressive breeds. Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.