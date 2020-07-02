All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7548 Ashcroft

7548 Ashcroft Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7548 Ashcroft Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Fort Worth
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,437 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 Ashcroft have any available units?
7548 Ashcroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7548 Ashcroft have?
Some of 7548 Ashcroft's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 Ashcroft currently offering any rent specials?
7548 Ashcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 Ashcroft pet-friendly?
Yes, 7548 Ashcroft is pet friendly.
Does 7548 Ashcroft offer parking?
Yes, 7548 Ashcroft offers parking.
Does 7548 Ashcroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7548 Ashcroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 Ashcroft have a pool?
Yes, 7548 Ashcroft has a pool.
Does 7548 Ashcroft have accessible units?
No, 7548 Ashcroft does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 Ashcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 Ashcroft has units with dishwashers.

