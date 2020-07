Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Completely redone. Very nice inside and huge yard! Fence in yard for privacy with storage shed. Inside has 2 full baths, new ceiling fans and lots of open space. French doors from the living room to enjoy outside or cozy in the living room with the brand new tile gas fireplace. Breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. 2 car garage plus utility room. Refrigerator is provided. Perfect home to relax and enjoy in.