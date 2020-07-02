7432 Ranger Way

Amenities

Move In Ready, 3 bdrm with POOL - Come See this fabulous home. A Pool for those hot summer days and a Wood burning fireplace to cozy up to during the cold winter days. Kitchen features breakfast bar and decorative lighting. Large 18x9 Covered Back patio with 8x8 cedar post, nice for those outdoor family gatherings by the pool. Pool slopes from 4ft to 8ft deep and features a nice waterfall over rocks and lighted for those evening swims. Other features include Crown molding, Marble floor entrance, Ceiling fans throughout and ceramic tile and laminate wood floors, sprinkler system, gutters at entrance of home, landscaped, new pool pump, new wood fence. Close to schools, highways, shopping, and entertainment.