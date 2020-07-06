All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7424 Candler Drive

7424 Candler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Candler Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely home in Keller ISD! Exceptional floor plan and condition. Pride of Ownership is reflected in the care of this Beauty! Combined Formals, Spacious Family Room w Brick Fireplace are open to Kitchen creating great space for Family Activities or Entertaining! Utility room provides additional space for the Organized with Walk in Pantry & Storage! Master Suite located downstairs features Garden tub & Separate shower! Remarkable Game room and secondary bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of space for a growing Family! If Space is what your Family Needs, THIS IS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Candler Drive have any available units?
7424 Candler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Candler Drive have?
Some of 7424 Candler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Candler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Candler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Candler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7424 Candler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7424 Candler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Candler Drive offers parking.
Does 7424 Candler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Candler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Candler Drive have a pool?
No, 7424 Candler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Candler Drive have accessible units?
No, 7424 Candler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Candler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7424 Candler Drive has units with dishwashers.

