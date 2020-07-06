7424 Candler Drive

Amenities
Lovely home in Keller ISD! Exceptional floor plan and condition. Pride of Ownership is reflected in the care of this Beauty! Combined Formals, Spacious Family Room w Brick Fireplace are open to Kitchen creating great space for Family Activities or Entertaining! Utility room provides additional space for the Organized with Walk in Pantry & Storage! Master Suite located downstairs features Garden tub & Separate shower! Remarkable Game room and secondary bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of space for a growing Family! If Space is what your Family Needs, THIS IS IT!