7424 Candler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Lovely home in Keller ISD! Exceptional floor plan and condition. Pride of Ownership is reflected in the care of this Beauty! Combined Formals, Spacious Family Room w Brick Fireplace are open to Kitchen creating great space for Family Activities or Entertaining! Utility room provides additional space for the Organized with Walk in Pantry & Storage! Master Suite located downstairs features Garden tub & Separate shower! Remarkable Game room and secondary bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of space for a growing Family! If Space is what your Family Needs, THIS IS IT!