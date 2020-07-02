7421 Meadow Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in south Fort Worth. This home has ceramic tile throughout & carpet in the bedrooms The kitchen is opened to the breakfast area. The living room has a wet bar also. They backyard is a good size & is fenced. You would need your own refrigerator.