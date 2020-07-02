Beautifully updated home in south Fort Worth. This home has ceramic tile throughout & carpet in the bedrooms The kitchen is opened to the breakfast area. The living room has a wet bar also. They backyard is a good size & is fenced. You would need your own refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 7421 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
