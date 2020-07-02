All apartments in Fort Worth
7421 Meadow Creek Drive

7421 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7421 Meadow Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in south Fort Worth. This home has ceramic tile throughout & carpet in the bedrooms The kitchen is opened to the breakfast area. The living room has a wet bar also. They backyard is a good size & is fenced. You would need your own refrigerator.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have any available units?
7421 Meadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 7421 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7421 Meadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7421 Meadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 Meadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7421 Meadow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7421 Meadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7421 Meadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7421 Meadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7421 Meadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 Meadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 Meadow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
