All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard

7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Villages Of Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in EMS-ISD. Large yard, 2 car garage with extra storage. Oversized laundry room with mud area, half-bath, and large family room downstairs. Roomy Kitchen with wide open floor plan overlooking the family room and big back yard. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths. The big master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Lots of storage! Big back yard! The front yard maintained by HOA. Sprinkler system. This home has it all and is perfect for your family! Pets may be considered case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard have any available units?
7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard have?
Some of 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University