7421 Lazy Spur Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in EMS-ISD. Large yard, 2 car garage with extra storage. Oversized laundry room with mud area, half-bath, and large family room downstairs. Roomy Kitchen with wide open floor plan overlooking the family room and big back yard. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths. The big master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Lots of storage! Big back yard! The front yard maintained by HOA. Sprinkler system. This home has it all and is perfect for your family! Pets may be considered case-by-case.