Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:46 AM

733 Dalrock Road

733 Dalrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

733 Dalrock Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Ready to Live Your Best Life in this Coveted Creekwood Community? Wonderful open floorpan on a large lot with many rooms, including a grand entry, office, formal dining, media room & game room. Beautiful living room has lots of light, fireplace and high ceilings. The kitchen has granite, ss app, & big panty. The master's suite is spacious, bath has large soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Also down is the 2nd bedroom with full bath and the laundry room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, 2nd living area & a media room. Covered patio in the back & tons of room!! Park & Pool HOA. The carpet was replaced Nov. 2019 not shown in these pics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Dalrock Road have any available units?
733 Dalrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Dalrock Road have?
Some of 733 Dalrock Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Dalrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
733 Dalrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Dalrock Road pet-friendly?
No, 733 Dalrock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 733 Dalrock Road offer parking?
Yes, 733 Dalrock Road offers parking.
Does 733 Dalrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Dalrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Dalrock Road have a pool?
Yes, 733 Dalrock Road has a pool.
Does 733 Dalrock Road have accessible units?
No, 733 Dalrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Dalrock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Dalrock Road has units with dishwashers.

