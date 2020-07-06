733 Dalrock Road

Amenities

Ready to Live Your Best Life in this Coveted Creekwood Community? Wonderful open floorpan on a large lot with many rooms, including a grand entry, office, formal dining, media room & game room. Beautiful living room has lots of light, fireplace and high ceilings. The kitchen has granite, ss app, & big panty. The master's suite is spacious, bath has large soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Also down is the 2nd bedroom with full bath and the laundry room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, 2nd living area & a media room. Covered patio in the back & tons of room!! Park & Pool HOA. The carpet was replaced Nov. 2019 not shown in these pics.