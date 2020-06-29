All apartments in Fort Worth
7325 Teal Drive

Location

7325 Teal Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
LOOKING FOR PLENTY OF SPACE WITH UPGRADED IMPROVEMENTS! Wood-type flooring throughout downstairs except tile in bath, utility and kitchen offering recently installed tile. Only carpet in bedrooms. Upstairs wood-type flooring in game-media room, flex room. Tile in baths. Two story entry ceiling flows into the great room open to the gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, refinished cabinets. Enjoy cozy, family evenings in front of the FR firelpace. Private study with French Doors. Updated fixtures and upstairs baths, all bedrooms with ceiling fans.Neutral colors, Ready to Move-in! 20x22 entertaining patio, 19x13 covered. Walk to the elementary school & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Teal Drive have any available units?
7325 Teal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 Teal Drive have?
Some of 7325 Teal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Teal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Teal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Teal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7325 Teal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7325 Teal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7325 Teal Drive offers parking.
Does 7325 Teal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Teal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Teal Drive have a pool?
No, 7325 Teal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Teal Drive have accessible units?
No, 7325 Teal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Teal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 Teal Drive has units with dishwashers.

