7325 Teal Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

LOOKING FOR PLENTY OF SPACE WITH UPGRADED IMPROVEMENTS! Wood-type flooring throughout downstairs except tile in bath, utility and kitchen offering recently installed tile. Only carpet in bedrooms. Upstairs wood-type flooring in game-media room, flex room. Tile in baths. Two story entry ceiling flows into the great room open to the gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, refinished cabinets. Enjoy cozy, family evenings in front of the FR firelpace. Private study with French Doors. Updated fixtures and upstairs baths, all bedrooms with ceiling fans.Neutral colors, Ready to Move-in! 20x22 entertaining patio, 19x13 covered. Walk to the elementary school & park.