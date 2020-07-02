All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7312 Grass Valley Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Showcase 3 bedroom 2 bath home coming soon - Showcase ready,pretty 3-2-2 with many upgrades throughout,lots of extras in this home,large covered porch & covered patio as well.Split bedrooms gives the master br privacy from secondary brs.Very open floorplan & great for entertaining, master bedroom has attached Texas style bath with garden tub,separate shower, & dual sinks.Very clean & always ready to show,you will not be disappointed in this one! New Carpet in home!

Please do not bother current tenant. No showing at this time until August. Get your applications in before this home is leased. Admin Fee applied.

682-213-0438

All Application on line fast and easy! Turn around in 24 hours or less!

Sorry no pets in this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3708652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Grass Valley Trail have any available units?
7312 Grass Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Grass Valley Trail have?
Some of 7312 Grass Valley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Grass Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Grass Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Grass Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7312 Grass Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7312 Grass Valley Trail offer parking?
No, 7312 Grass Valley Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7312 Grass Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Grass Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Grass Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 7312 Grass Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Grass Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 7312 Grass Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Grass Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Grass Valley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

