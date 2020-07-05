All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:44 PM

7300 Bristlecone Court

7300 Bristlecone Court · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Bristlecone Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot in Fort Worth in Keller ISD. Home features vaulted ceilings, wet bar, skylights, and fireplace. With all new flooring and paint throughout plus Updated Countertops in the kitchen area and new landscaping! Large open layout built for entertaining. Spacious eat in Kitchen with tons of counter cabinet space. Large master bedroom and 3spacious spare rooms. 2 car garage fenced yard. The home is located close to plenty of growing schools, shopping and parks. Is located 5 minutes from I-35 W!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Bristlecone Court have any available units?
7300 Bristlecone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Bristlecone Court have?
Some of 7300 Bristlecone Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Bristlecone Court currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Bristlecone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Bristlecone Court pet-friendly?
No, 7300 Bristlecone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7300 Bristlecone Court offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Bristlecone Court offers parking.
Does 7300 Bristlecone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Bristlecone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Bristlecone Court have a pool?
No, 7300 Bristlecone Court does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Bristlecone Court have accessible units?
No, 7300 Bristlecone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Bristlecone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 Bristlecone Court has units with dishwashers.

