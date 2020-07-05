7300 Bristlecone Court

Amenities

Beautifully Crafted Corner Lot in Fort Worth in Keller ISD. Home features vaulted ceilings, wet bar, skylights, and fireplace. With all new flooring and paint throughout plus Updated Countertops in the kitchen area and new landscaping! Large open layout built for entertaining. Spacious eat in Kitchen with tons of counter cabinet space. Large master bedroom and 3spacious spare rooms. 2 car garage fenced yard. The home is located close to plenty of growing schools, shopping and parks. Is located 5 minutes from I-35 W!!