Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom surrounded by mature trees. This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has an open concept layout with new wood laminate flooring and new paint throughout. It has a spacious backyard and shed. It also has a nice sized utility room with washer and dryer.