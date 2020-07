Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Charming traditional Candleridge home with plenty of room for entertaining. Outdoor is complete with an above ground pool and large covered patio which also doubles as a carport. Relax and cool off in the above ground pool. Large kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, upgraded backsplash, stainless dishwasher, and double ovents. Living area boasts laminate floors and wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Great storage space in this home with an abundance of closets.