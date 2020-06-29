All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:14 PM

7025 Welshman Drive

7025 Welshman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7025 Welshman Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Keller ISD features a nice kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and electric range. Master suite offers walk in closet, separate garden tub and shower. Large pantry, ceiling fans and fireplace. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy and showings will start after make ready work is completed. Owner may consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Welshman Drive have any available units?
7025 Welshman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 Welshman Drive have?
Some of 7025 Welshman Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Welshman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Welshman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Welshman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 Welshman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7025 Welshman Drive offer parking?
No, 7025 Welshman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7025 Welshman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Welshman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Welshman Drive have a pool?
No, 7025 Welshman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Welshman Drive have accessible units?
No, 7025 Welshman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Welshman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Welshman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

