7025 Welshman Drive

Amenities
Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Keller ISD features a nice kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and electric range. Master suite offers walk in closet, separate garden tub and shower. Large pantry, ceiling fans and fireplace. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy and showings will start after make ready work is completed. Owner may consider pets on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.