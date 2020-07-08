All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7020 Indiana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7020 Indiana Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

7020 Indiana Ave

7020 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7020 Indiana Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Precious memories begin here! This well maintained 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Keller ISD boasts wonderful, open floor plan with spacious dining and family rooms ideal for family gatherings. Light and bright kitchen features island, granite surfaces and ample storage. Retreat to the private master suite and relax in the garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms and game room offer a place for everyone. Awesome, private backyard allows plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing on spectacular covered patio featuring built-in bar. Easy access to highways, shopping, and restaurants complete this amazing package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Indiana Ave have any available units?
7020 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7020 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 7020 Indiana Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Indiana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7020 Indiana Ave offer parking?
No, 7020 Indiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7020 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 7020 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 7020 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University