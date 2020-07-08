7020 Indiana Ave

Amenities

Precious memories begin here! This well maintained 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Keller ISD boasts wonderful, open floor plan with spacious dining and family rooms ideal for family gatherings. Light and bright kitchen features island, granite surfaces and ample storage. Retreat to the private master suite and relax in the garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms and game room offer a place for everyone. Awesome, private backyard allows plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing on spectacular covered patio featuring built-in bar. Easy access to highways, shopping, and restaurants complete this amazing package.