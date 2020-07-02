All apartments in Fort Worth
7004 Baldy Mountain Trail

Location

7004 Baldy Mountain Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This single story home is conveniently located close to I 35, 820 and shopping and is an open concept plan. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms, the master has double vanity with separate tub and shower. The kitchen is in the heart of the home and has gas cooking and lots of cabinets, this opens to the large living room with many windows looking to the perfect sized backyard. It has beautiful upgrades including granite, beautiful archways, and the home is energy efficient rated. The community pool and playground are very close to this home, walking distance!! Eagle-Mtn. Saginaw ISD, Saginaw High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail have any available units?
7004 Baldy Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail have?
Some of 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Baldy Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail has a pool.
Does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Baldy Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.

