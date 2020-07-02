7004 Baldy Mountain Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This single story home is conveniently located close to I 35, 820 and shopping and is an open concept plan. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms, the master has double vanity with separate tub and shower. The kitchen is in the heart of the home and has gas cooking and lots of cabinets, this opens to the large living room with many windows looking to the perfect sized backyard. It has beautiful upgrades including granite, beautiful archways, and the home is energy efficient rated. The community pool and playground are very close to this home, walking distance!! Eagle-Mtn. Saginaw ISD, Saginaw High.