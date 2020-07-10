7001 Robinhood Lane

Very warm and charming 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home. Home has 2 living & 2 dining areas with hardwood floors in all areas except Kitchen & 2nd living. Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space. Master bath has adorable half bath with spacious bedrooms and Lovely back yard with lots of shaded trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
