All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7000 Wildbriar Court E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7000 Wildbriar Court E
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:17 AM

7000 Wildbriar Court E

7000 Wildbriar Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7000 Wildbriar Court East, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sandybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Lovely, recently updated, home located on corner lot is move-in ready! Wood-like tile flooring throughout, with fresh paint, open concept floorplan and a built-in bookshelf located in the back guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen, with views of the dining and living room, features clean white cabinetry, new faux granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths with upgraded tile bathtubs. Relax or entertain in the large backyard offering big open patio for a grill or loungers. Come view this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Wildbriar Court E have any available units?
7000 Wildbriar Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Wildbriar Court E have?
Some of 7000 Wildbriar Court E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Wildbriar Court E currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Wildbriar Court E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Wildbriar Court E pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Wildbriar Court E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7000 Wildbriar Court E offer parking?
No, 7000 Wildbriar Court E does not offer parking.
Does 7000 Wildbriar Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Wildbriar Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Wildbriar Court E have a pool?
No, 7000 Wildbriar Court E does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Wildbriar Court E have accessible units?
No, 7000 Wildbriar Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Wildbriar Court E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Wildbriar Court E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University