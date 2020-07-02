7000 Wildbriar Court E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Lovely, recently updated, home located on corner lot is move-in ready! Wood-like tile flooring throughout, with fresh paint, open concept floorplan and a built-in bookshelf located in the back guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen, with views of the dining and living room, features clean white cabinetry, new faux granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths with upgraded tile bathtubs. Relax or entertain in the large backyard offering big open patio for a grill or loungers. Come view this beauty today!