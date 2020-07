Amenities

Like new townhome in very nice subdivision with park like setting and community pool. Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Living room with flat screen TV and window seat, great kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counters, half bath down, awesome master retreat with walk in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower and flat screen TV. Nicely sized secondary bedrooms as well. Refrigerator is included.