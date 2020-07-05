6936 Genevieve Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6936 Genevieve boasts a roomy interior and a 2 car garage. The home has 3 large living areas, one of them an upstairs game room with engineered wood floors. All four bedrooms are oversized and feature walk-in closets. The master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features a massive walk-in closet. Downstairs there is a half bath and huge laundry room near the garage. This home is a great value for 3100sqft. of space! Act fast before it's gone! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.