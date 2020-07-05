All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
6936 Genevieve Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:20 PM

6936 Genevieve Drive

6936 Genevieve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6936 Genevieve Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6936 Genevieve boasts a roomy interior and a 2 car garage. The home has 3 large living areas, one of them an upstairs game room with engineered wood floors. All four bedrooms are oversized and feature walk-in closets. The master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features a massive walk-in closet. Downstairs there is a half bath and huge laundry room near the garage. This home is a great value for 3100sqft. of space! Act fast before it's gone! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Genevieve Drive have any available units?
6936 Genevieve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6936 Genevieve Drive have?
Some of 6936 Genevieve Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Genevieve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Genevieve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Genevieve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6936 Genevieve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6936 Genevieve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6936 Genevieve Drive offers parking.
Does 6936 Genevieve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 Genevieve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Genevieve Drive have a pool?
No, 6936 Genevieve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Genevieve Drive have accessible units?
No, 6936 Genevieve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Genevieve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6936 Genevieve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

