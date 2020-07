Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

6925 Indiana Avenue Available 04/01/19 KISD- 3/2/2 with office COMING SOON! - This single story home has high ceilings and a rear entry garage. It is a split floor plan with master at front and secondary bedrooms at the back. The kitchen is galley style with breakfast nook that is open to the living room.There is also a formal area and an office.



(RLNE4782207)