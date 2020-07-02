6824 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Showings to begin on March 6th. OWNER PAYS FOR LAWN CARE. Freshly painted, spacious duplex with large kitchen with full size appliances and separate utility area with full size washer dryer connections. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Bedrooms have lots of closet space. Fenced in back yard with patio along with rear parking in an attached 1 car garage with automatic door opener. This property has loads of storage space. Located next to a lovely park with playground and picnic areas. Very close to the toll way making an easy drive to anywhere. THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY INSIDE AND OUT. Pets are allowed deposits are based on breed & size of pet.