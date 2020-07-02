All apartments in Fort Worth
6824 Trail Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6824 Trail Lake Drive

6824 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Showings to begin on March 6th. OWNER PAYS FOR LAWN CARE. Freshly painted, spacious duplex with large kitchen with full size appliances and separate utility area with full size washer dryer connections. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Bedrooms have lots of closet space. Fenced in back yard with patio along with rear parking in an attached 1 car garage with automatic door opener. This property has loads of storage space. Located next to a lovely park with playground and picnic areas. Very close to the toll way making an easy drive to anywhere. THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY INSIDE AND OUT. Pets are allowed deposits are based on breed & size of pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
6824 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 6824 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 Trail Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6824 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6824 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6824 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6824 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6824 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6824 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 Trail Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

