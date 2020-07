Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see your new home! This home is in a cozy neighborhood, close to shopping, activities, and walking trails. High ceilings and lots of natural light accentuate the spacious floor plan. The beautiful stained concrete floors are pet friendly and easy to maintain. An updated kitchen with granite countertops that's perfect for entertaining guests. This is the perfect family home!