Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Very well maintained home with 2 large bedroom, walk in closets and 2 spacious bathrooms, both with tub. Large living area and dining, huge back yard and 2 car garage. Ridglea Hills Elementary. 6741 Hanover is also for lease or sale, new windows installed, new paint inside and out.