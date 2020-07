Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Don't miss out on this spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath located in Eagle-Mountain ISD! Featuring faux wood laminate flooring downstairs, additional BONUS game room-2nd living area upstairs! The open living area flows into the breakfast nook and overlooks the oversized backyard. Close to shopping, highways and parks and easy access to Eagle Mountain Lake