Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking

Spacious one story 2,314 sf home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, in established neighborhood near park. Home is well kept and ready for new family. Recent updates include tiles in master shower and wood flooring. Formal dining room and family room features a see through fireplace. This is a must see!