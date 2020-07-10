All apartments in Fort Worth
6701 Chalk River Drive

6701 Chalk River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Chalk River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Move-in Ready!USE TAR LEASE APPLICATION. Vinyl wood flooring no carpet. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. If you like to rent a home that is well cared for and clean this is it. Kitchen back-splash has been updated, tile w decorative glass accent tile in bathrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & family, handicap bar in master shower, high ceilings feel open & large in the family room. TAR LEASE APPLICATION. Backyard w deck for entertaining. Lots of flower beds and potting shed in backyard for those who like to Garden. 45.00 Application fee everyone over the age of 18, TAR lease application. I will send a link from Transunion. Owner requires a 2 year minimum no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Chalk River Drive have any available units?
6701 Chalk River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Chalk River Drive have?
Some of 6701 Chalk River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Chalk River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Chalk River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Chalk River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Chalk River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6701 Chalk River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Chalk River Drive offers parking.
Does 6701 Chalk River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Chalk River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Chalk River Drive have a pool?
No, 6701 Chalk River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Chalk River Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6701 Chalk River Drive has accessible units.
Does 6701 Chalk River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Chalk River Drive has units with dishwashers.

