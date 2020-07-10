6701 Chalk River Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Move-in Ready!USE TAR LEASE APPLICATION. Vinyl wood flooring no carpet. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. If you like to rent a home that is well cared for and clean this is it. Kitchen back-splash has been updated, tile w decorative glass accent tile in bathrooms, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & family, handicap bar in master shower, high ceilings feel open & large in the family room. TAR LEASE APPLICATION. Backyard w deck for entertaining. Lots of flower beds and potting shed in backyard for those who like to Garden. 45.00 Application fee everyone over the age of 18, TAR lease application. I will send a link from Transunion. Owner requires a 2 year minimum no exceptions.