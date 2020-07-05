All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6700 Basswood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3-2-2 with Study in Fort Worth, EM-Saginaw ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, light and bright, architectural details and so much more! Two large living areas, family room has a woodburning fireplace and is open to the sizeable kitchen with breakfast bar, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage with large pantry. Great 16x13 master suite has an oversized 13x6 walk-in closet and private bath with his and hers vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Fabulous 10x10 study would make a great 4th bedroom! Arched windows, neutral colors, nice backyard with open patio located in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Worth! 1 small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Basswood Drive have any available units?
6700 Basswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Basswood Drive have?
Some of 6700 Basswood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Basswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Basswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Basswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Basswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Basswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Basswood Drive offers parking.
Does 6700 Basswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Basswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Basswood Drive have a pool?
No, 6700 Basswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Basswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6700 Basswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Basswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Basswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

