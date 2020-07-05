6700 Basswood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3-2-2 with Study in Fort Worth, EM-Saginaw ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, light and bright, architectural details and so much more! Two large living areas, family room has a woodburning fireplace and is open to the sizeable kitchen with breakfast bar, center island, built-in microwave and ample storage with large pantry. Great 16x13 master suite has an oversized 13x6 walk-in closet and private bath with his and hers vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Fabulous 10x10 study would make a great 4th bedroom! Arched windows, neutral colors, nice backyard with open patio located in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Worth! 1 small pet under 30 lbs considered.