Fort Worth, TX
668 River Garden Dr
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:56 PM

668 River Garden Dr

668 River Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

668 River Garden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is coming soon. On the 1st floor you will find vaulted ceilings, open living area adjacent to the kitchen, regular dining area and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry and more! The half bath and laundry are located in the 1st floor! The second floor offers all bedrooms and full bathrooms. Large master bedroom/ bath with 2 sinks, shower/tub combo and huge walk in closet. Property close to playground!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

