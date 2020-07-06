6617 Pine Valley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Mira Vista on Cul de Sac. Private pool area with water feature. Soaring Staircase in entry. Formal Living, dining and open plan kitchen, breakfast area, and den. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Three fireplaces. Master retreat on first floor. Gourmet kitchen, wine refrigerator, and butler's pantry. Covered patio. Porte Cochere and oversized rear garage, small workspace. 24 Hr Manned Entry gate. Includes HOA, pool and lawncare, security

*$20 fee per month added to rental to have HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This insures prompt & easy installation of filters. .