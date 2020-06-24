6559 Calmont Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS Three Bedroom, Two and One Half Bathroom, Two Car Garage Duplex. Recently Remodeled and offers Large Living Area with Corner Fireplace, Full Size Dining Area, Fully Equipped Kitchen and Full Size Laundry Area. Upstairs Boasts HUGE Master Suite with Master Bathroom and Very Large Walk-in Closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are also large and share a nice size bathroom. Pets allowed with owner approval. Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, Downtown, entertainment, schools and so much more!