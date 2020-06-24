All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:27 PM

6559 Calmont Avenue

6559 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6559 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS Three Bedroom, Two and One Half Bathroom, Two Car Garage Duplex. Recently Remodeled and offers Large Living Area with Corner Fireplace, Full Size Dining Area, Fully Equipped Kitchen and Full Size Laundry Area. Upstairs Boasts HUGE Master Suite with Master Bathroom and Very Large Walk-in Closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are also large and share a nice size bathroom. Pets allowed with owner approval. Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, Downtown, entertainment, schools and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
6559 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6559 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 6559 Calmont Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6559 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6559 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6559 Calmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6559 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6559 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 6559 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6559 Calmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 6559 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6559 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6559 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6559 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

