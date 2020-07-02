6528 Winifred Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the well established Wedgewood Addition of Ft.Worth. Fresh paint throughout, NEW EASY CLEAN VINYL PLANK FLOORING in living areas and bedrooms, tile in kitchen, resurfaced kitchen counters, family room has fireplace with doors that lead to the large covered patio and park like backyard and much more! Pets are case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - APPLICATION FEE $30.00 PER ADULT 18 AND OLDER -NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income.