Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6528 Winifred Drive

Location

6528 Winifred Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the well established Wedgewood Addition of Ft.Worth. Fresh paint throughout, NEW EASY CLEAN VINYL PLANK FLOORING in living areas and bedrooms, tile in kitchen, resurfaced kitchen counters, family room has fireplace with doors that lead to the large covered patio and park like backyard and much more! Pets are case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - APPLICATION FEE $30.00 PER ADULT 18 AND OLDER -NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 Winifred Drive have any available units?
6528 Winifred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6528 Winifred Drive have?
Some of 6528 Winifred Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 Winifred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6528 Winifred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 Winifred Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6528 Winifred Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6528 Winifred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6528 Winifred Drive offers parking.
Does 6528 Winifred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6528 Winifred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 Winifred Drive have a pool?
No, 6528 Winifred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6528 Winifred Drive have accessible units?
No, 6528 Winifred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 Winifred Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6528 Winifred Drive has units with dishwashers.

