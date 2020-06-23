6458 Camp Bowie Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful property with 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath with granite counter-top, 1 car garage and huge fenced yard! Kitchen is fully equipped and cabinets have granite counter-tops. Property comes with washer/dryer and is conveniently located close to Camp Bowie,Bryant Irvin,I-30, Hulen, shopping and restaurants area.Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



