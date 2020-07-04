6412 Woodcreek Trail

Amenities

*Leasing special! 2nd full month's rent is FREE when you sign a 15 month lease on this home!*APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Wonderful brick beauty! This home boasts of a large living room with a brick fireplace and natural wood wall paneling for a traditional feel. Eat in kitchen with bright bay windows. Kitchen is decorated with granite counters and lots of cabinetry. Stainless steel appliance package includes glass top range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Spacious master featuring a private master bath with dual sinks and an extended vanity. It is located in NW Fort Worth near loop 820 which makes commutes to downtown, Lockheed, and Alliance areas easy.

Contact us to schedule a showing.