6412 Woodcreek Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6412 Woodcreek Trail

6412 Woodcreek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Woodcreek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
*Leasing special! 2nd full month's rent is FREE when you sign a 15 month lease on this home!*APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Wonderful brick beauty! This home boasts of a large living room with a brick fireplace and natural wood wall paneling for a traditional feel. Eat in kitchen with bright bay windows. Kitchen is decorated with granite counters and lots of cabinetry. Stainless steel appliance package includes glass top range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Spacious master featuring a private master bath with dual sinks and an extended vanity. It is located in NW Fort Worth near loop 820 which makes commutes to downtown, Lockheed, and Alliance areas easy.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Woodcreek Trail have any available units?
6412 Woodcreek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Woodcreek Trail have?
Some of 6412 Woodcreek Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Woodcreek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Woodcreek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Woodcreek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 Woodcreek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6412 Woodcreek Trail offer parking?
No, 6412 Woodcreek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Woodcreek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Woodcreek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Woodcreek Trail have a pool?
No, 6412 Woodcreek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Woodcreek Trail have accessible units?
No, 6412 Woodcreek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Woodcreek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Woodcreek Trail has units with dishwashers.

