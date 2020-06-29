6402 San Juan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 2-Bedroom Duplex in Southwest Fort Worth - This wonderfully UPDATED duplex is in a well-established neighborhood of southwest Fort Worth. UPDATES IN 2017 include GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen and bathrooms, updated light fixtures/ ceiling fans, kitchen appliances replaced. Excellent proximity to I-35W, SW Loop 820, and the new Chisholm Trail Parkway toll road.



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with Property Manager for pet charges.



Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE5203229)