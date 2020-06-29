All apartments in Fort Worth
6402 San Juan Avenue

6402 San Juan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6402 San Juan Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 2-Bedroom Duplex in Southwest Fort Worth - This wonderfully UPDATED duplex is in a well-established neighborhood of southwest Fort Worth. UPDATES IN 2017 include GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen and bathrooms, updated light fixtures/ ceiling fans, kitchen appliances replaced. Excellent proximity to I-35W, SW Loop 820, and the new Chisholm Trail Parkway toll road.

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with Property Manager for pet charges.

Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.

(RLNE5203229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
6402 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 6402 San Juan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6402 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6402 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6402 San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 6402 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 6402 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6402 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6402 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

